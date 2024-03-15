27 SOAMXS redesignates to 16 SOAMXS

A member of the 16th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron stands in formation during the 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron redesignation ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 15, 2024. The 27th SOAMXS was redesignated to the 16th SOAMXS to better align its identity with its mission: to develop elite maintainers ready to generate safe, reliable aircraft to execute special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)

