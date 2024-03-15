27 SOAMXS redesignates to 16 SOAMXS

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift | U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Seibert, 27th Special Operation Maintenance Group commander,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift | U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Seibert, 27th Special Operation Maintenance Group commander, left, and Lt. Col. Sean Allen, 16th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, right, uncase the new guidon of the redesignated 16th SOAMXS during a ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 15, 2024. The redesignation was enacted to better align the unit with its identity and mission: to develop elite maintainers ready to generate safe, reliable aircraft to execute special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift) see less | View Image Page

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- The 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron was redesignated to the 16th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony on March 15, 2024, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.



The redesignation marks the completion of the squadron’s transformation into a singular force as the 16th SOAMXS. The 16th SOAMXS will generate AC-130J Ghostrider gunship sorties for the 16th Special Operation Squadron’s close air support, precision strike and air interdiction operations globally.



“This monumental realignment holds profound significance,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Stanely, 16th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge. “It cements our squadron's resolute commitment to embracing the rich legacy of the Spectre maintainer.”



The squadron’s lineage began on June 4, 1952, as the 27th Periodic Maintenance Squadron at Bergstrom Air Force Base, Texas. After numerous redesignations and a relocation to Cannon Air Force Base, the squadron was most recently redesignated as the 27th SOAMXS on October 1, 2007.



Over the past year, the 27th SOAMXS has undergone a transformation to better align with the scope of its mission: to develop elite maintainers ready to generate safe, reliable aircraft to execute special operations missions.



During the transformation, the squadron phased out maintenance on MC-130J Commando IIs, and now solely supports AC-130J Ghostriders.



“This redesignation does not change who we are; rather, it aligns our very identity with the hallowed halls of our heritage,” Stanley said. “We proudly bear the mantle of Spectre Maintenance, embodying a culture of unparalleled excellence and stewardship.”



This redesignation marks one way Air Force Special Operations Command is transforming to address the challenges presented by today’s complex national security environment requiring a multi-lens, multi-layer approach.