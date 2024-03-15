Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOAMXS redesignates to 16 SOAMXS [Image 3 of 5]

    27 SOAMXS redesignates to 16 SOAMXS

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sean Allen, 16th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, provides closing remarks at the 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron redesignation ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 15, 2024. The 16th SOAMXS will organize, train and equip maintenance personnel to generate AC-130J Ghostrider gunship sorties supporting close air support, precision strike and air interdiction operations globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)

    27 SOAMXS redesignates to 16 SOAMXS

