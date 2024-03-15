Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole [Image 16 of 16]

    North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole

    NEW LONDON, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force 145th Civil Engineering Squadron Tech. Sgt. Terry Hobbs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) craftsman (left), guides Airman Basic Alessandro Figueroa (right), HVAC technician, as he attempts to locate a broken fuse in an HVAC system during a readiness exercise held at a rural training site, Mar. 14, 2024. The readiness exercise demonstrates agile combat employment with multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8292411
    VIRIN: 240314-Z-RS771-1060
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole
    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Airmen Magazine
    ACE
    North Carolina National Guard
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    DIMOC
    N.C.
    N.C.A.N.G.
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-Link
    AFNEWS
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte News Agencies

