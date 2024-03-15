North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole

U.S. Air Force 145th Civil Engineering Squadron Tech. Sgt. Terry Hobbs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) craftsman (left), guides Airman Basic Alessandro Figueroa (right), HVAC technician, as he attempts to locate a broken fuse in an HVAC system during a readiness exercise held at a rural training site, Mar. 14, 2024. The readiness exercise demonstrates agile combat employment with multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)

