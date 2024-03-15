U.S. Air Force 145th Civil Engineering Squadron Tech. Sgt. Terry Hobbs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) craftsman (left), guides Airman Basic Alessandro Figueroa (right), HVAC technician, as he attempts to locate a broken fuse in an HVAC system during a readiness exercise held at a rural training site, Mar. 14, 2024. The readiness exercise demonstrates agile combat employment with multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8292411
|VIRIN:
|240314-Z-RS771-1060
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
