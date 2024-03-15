North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paula Wible (left) and Airman First Class Tionny King, 145th Force Support Squadron services specialists break down cardboard boxes that held meals-ready-to-eat during a readiness exercise held at a rural training site, Mar. 14, 2024. The readiness exercise demonstrates agile combat employment with multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)

