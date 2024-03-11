U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Alessandro Figueroa, 145th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, attempts to locate a broken fuse in an HVAC system during a readiness exercise held at a rural training site, Mar. 14, 2024. The readiness exercise demonstrates agile combat employment with multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8292410
|VIRIN:
|240314-Z-RS771-1047
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
