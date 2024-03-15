Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors conduct flight operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors conduct flight operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 9, 2024) - A CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), approaches the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), as part of Exercise Iron Fist, while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 9. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S, Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 20:33
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors conduct flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight operations
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling)
    Sailors
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter

