USS America (LHA 6) Sailors conduct flight operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 9, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit board an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill as part of Exercise Iron Fist, while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 9. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S, Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

