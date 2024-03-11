USS America (LHA 6) Sailors conduct flight operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 9, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill as part of operation Iron Fist, while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 9. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S, Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

Date Taken: 03.09.2024