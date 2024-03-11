USS America (LHA 6) Sailors conduct flight operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 9, 2024) Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) personnel exit a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, also assigned to the JGSDF, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America as part of Exercise Iron Fist, while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 9. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S, Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

