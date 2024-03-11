NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024

240309-N-SS900-1036 PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska (March 9, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, center, and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), right, meet with personnel assigned to the Naval Postgraduate School at Deadhorse Aviation Center East Hangar during Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

