NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024

240307-N-ZZ999-1201 BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 7, 2024) – The northern lights appear over Ice Camp Whale during Operation Ice Camp 2024 (ICE CAMP). Students and faculty from the Naval Postgraduate School were among the participants in ICE CAMP, a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo)

