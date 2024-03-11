Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024

    BEAUFORT SEA, ARCTIC CIRCLE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    240307-N-ZZ999-1201 BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 7, 2024) – The northern lights appear over Ice Camp Whale during Operation Ice Camp 2024 (ICE CAMP). Students and faculty from the Naval Postgraduate School were among the participants in ICE CAMP, a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8291851
    VIRIN: 240307-N-ZZ999-1201
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA, ARCTIC CIRCLE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024
    NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024
    NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024
    NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024
    NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Arctic
    Naval Postgraduate School
    research
    ICE CAMP
    Operation Ice Camp 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT