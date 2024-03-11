NPS Students Explore Arctic Research During Operation Ice Camp 2024

Courtesy Photo | 240309-N-SS900-1036 PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska (March 9, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240309-N-SS900-1036 PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska (March 9, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, center, and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), right, meet with personnel assigned to the Naval Postgraduate School at Deadhorse Aviation Center East Hangar during Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith) see less | View Image Page

A team of students and faculty from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Department of Oceanography returned to campus this week following a successful research expedition to advance the service’s understanding of acoustic propagation under, through and above the Arctic ice, through the U.S. Navy’s biennial Operation Ice Camp.



“This was my second Ice Camp … And my involvement was vastly altered as an operational scientist rather than camp staff,” said NPS Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) student Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington. “Deploying sensors and collecting data to apply to my thesis was incredibly rewarding, especially knowing that it can directly improve support to fleet operations in the Arctic.”



“This was my first time venturing above the Arctic Circle, and in doing so, advancing the Navy's sensing capabilities in the Arctic made it even more worthwhile,” added fellow METOC student Lt. Cmdr. Taylor Hudson. “I can only stress my deepest appreciation to my team and the Naval Postgraduate School for granting me the chance to be a part of this operation.”



Working with the Undersea Warfighting Development Center’s Arctic Submarine Laboratory, participating NPS faculty – including retired Navy Cmdr. John Joseph, Faculty Associate-Research, and Dr. Ben Reeder, Research Professor – said the operation was a resounding success.



"We were able to accomplish essentially all of our scientific objectives,” said Joseph. “The data collected will help us better understand the impact that a changing Arctic has on the Navy’s ASW (anti-submarine warfare) and ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) missions. Conducting science investigations some 200 nautical miles from land, while standing on four feet of ice over 10,000 feet of water in minus 40-degree weather, is an incredible and challenging field experience!”



While on transit in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, the NPS team was thrilled to meet with two distinguished NPS alumni who were on their way to observe operations at Ice Camp Whale – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, a space systems operations graduate, and aeronautical engineering alumnus Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz), a NASA Hall of Fame astronaut.



