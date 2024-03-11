Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Like Father, Like Son [Image 3 of 3]

    Like Father, Like Son

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sandra Collado 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Utilitiesman 1st Class Nathan Bane reenlisted while his son, future Sailor Landen Bane, took his oath of enlistment at Ellis Island.

    Ellis Island, New York, Navy, Oath of enlistment, reenlistment

