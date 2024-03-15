Utilitiesman 1st Class Nathan Bane reenlisted while his son, future Sailor Landen Bane, took his oath of enlistment at Ellis Island.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8291467
|VIRIN:
|240308-N-MY460-7245
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|168.56 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Like Father, Like Son [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Collado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT