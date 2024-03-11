Like Father, Like Son

NEW YORK – On March 8, 2024, Utilitiesman 1st Class Nathan Bane reenlisted while his son, future Sailor Landen Bane, took his oath of enlistment. The ceremony, conducted by the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State Cmdr. Robert C. Ballard, was held at Ellis Island, adding a poignant touch to their family's legacy of service.



Petty officer Bane's dedication to providing for his family and Landen's decision to follow in his father's footsteps exemplify the values of service and commitment. Their ceremony at Ellis Island is symbolic, representing a continuation of their family's legacy of service and a poignant moment for Landen and his mother's family.



Landen's great-grandparents arrived in the United States years ago when Ellis Island was an immigration station. During the inspection process, they confronted a language barrier that made it difficult to pronounce their last name. As a result, they decided to change their last name to Ellis, since it was easier to pronounce. All the women in the family kept Ellis as their last name, and those who married kept it as their middle name in honor of their ancestors.



The Bane family's military history began 18 years ago when Nathan Bane joined the Navy. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Nathan served at numerous commands, including Naval Support Activity Thurmont, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 and many more.



"I joined the Navy to provide for my family and give my children a stable foundation. My family and I have not had to worry about the roof over our heads, the food on our table, or worry about a paycheck. My children have also been blessed to have experienced culture not only from different states within the U.S. but overseas as well. This, I believe, has made them more resilient in dealing with major moves and changes in life and better equipped them for adult life." said Bane.



Landen was born 30 days after his father began his basic training at Recruiting Training Command (RTC). Landen grew up watching his father's military success while traveling to new duty locations worldwide.



"I was able to see my son for the first time during my RTC graduation. I knew I needed to pay that forward before I retired. I am extremely proud of the man my son has become. He has made a decision to be part of something big. We are so proud to see him doing what he wants to do. We are proud he is joining the Navy and that he chose the same career I did," said Nathan Bane.



As Landen embarks on his journey in the Navy, he carries with him a legacy of service, determination, and family pride. From his great-grandparents' journey to Ellis Island to his father's distinguished career, Landen is now adding his own chapter to the family's story of service to the nation. With the support and pride of his family behind him, Landen is ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, knowing that he is part of something bigger than himself, a tradition of honor, and a commitment to serving his country.



NTAG Empire State

NTAG Empire State encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island, and northern New Jersey. It consists of 32 Enlisted Recruiting Stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest quality candidates for America's Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation's defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 15:49 Story ID: 466329 Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Like Father, Like Son, by Sandra Collado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.