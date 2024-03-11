U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye addresses guests at her promotion ceremony at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 11, 2024. Daye, director of veterinary pathology at the Joint Pathology Center, was promoted to the rank of colonel during the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, director of the Defense Health Network National Capital Region for the Defense Health Agency. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

