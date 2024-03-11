U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Promotable) Sharon (Sherri) Daye (left), her husband, U.S. Air Force Col. J.J. Johnson, and U.S. Army Maj. Anna-Maria Travis prepare for Daye’s promotions ceremony at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 11, 2024. Daye, director of veterinary pathology at the Joint Pathology Center, was promoted to the rank of colonel during the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, National Capital Region Market Director, Defense Health Agency. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

Date Taken: 03.10.2024
Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US