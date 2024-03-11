U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony

Ms. LaKindra Pierce (left), Joint Pathology Center, sings the national anthem during the promotion ceremony of U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye (third from the left) at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 11, 2024. Daye, director of veterinary pathology at the Joint Pathology Center, was promoted to the rank of colonel during the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen (second from the left), director of the Defense Health Network National Capital Region for the Defense Health Agency. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

