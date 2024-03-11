Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony [Image 14 of 24]

    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    U.S. Air Force Col. J.J. Johnson and his wife, U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye, pose after the placement of rank during Daye’s promotion ceremony at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 11, 2024. Daye, director of veterinary pathology at the Joint Pathology Center, was promoted to the rank of colonel during the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, director of the Defense Health Network National Capital Region for the Defense Health Agency. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8288383
    VIRIN: 240311-D-TY520-1018
    Resolution: 2000x1998
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony
    U.S. Army Col. Sharon (Sherri) Daye Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Promotion Ceremony
    Daye
    nmhm, medical museum, JPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT