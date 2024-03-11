Five staff from the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel were recognized for their critical role in standing up OSTC at Fort Belvoir, Va., Feb. 8, 2024. (L to R) Col. Rob Stelle, Melissa Hoppmeyer, Dr. Bob Taft, Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, Brandon Clifton, and Maj. Allyson Montgomery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:30 Photo ID: 8286269 VIRIN: 240208-O-LO417-1900 Resolution: 2048x1383 Size: 783.24 KB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Army visits newly established Office of Special Trial Counsel [Image 5 of 5], by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.