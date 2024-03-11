Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army visits newly established Office of Special Trial Counsel [Image 5 of 5]

    Secretary of the Army visits newly established Office of Special Trial Counsel

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Michelle McCaskill 

    Army Office of Special Trial Counsel

    Col. Rob Rodrigues, acting lead special trial counsel, greets Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth as she arrives for her first visit to the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel at Fort Belvoir, Va. Feb. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:30
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
    Fort Belvoir
    OSTC

