Secretary of the Army visits newly established Office of Special Trial Counsel

Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth provides feedback during a briefing with staff from the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel at Fort Belvoir, Va., Feb. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)
