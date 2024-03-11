Secretary of the Army visits newly established Office of Special Trial Counsel

Courtesy Photo | Col. Rob Rodrigues, acting lead special trial counsel, greets Secretary of the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Rob Rodrigues, acting lead special trial counsel, greets Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth as she arrives for her first visit to the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel at Fort Belvoir, Va. Feb. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – The Honorable Christine E. Wormuth, secretary of the Army, visited the headquarters of the newly established Army Office of Special Trial Counsel at Fort Belvoir Feb. 8 to receive an update briefing and meet the OSTC team.



This was Wormuth’s first visit to OSTC since the organization became fully operational on Dec. 28, 2023.



The OSTC is a new legal organization with exclusive authority over serious offenses, called covered offenses, which include murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, domestic violence, and most sexual assault and sexual misconduct offenses. This change to the military justice system transfers the decision-making authority to prosecute covered offenses away from commanders to specially trained judge advocates.



“The Office of Special Trial Counsel will execute its mission to seek justice in the best interests of the Army community and build trust in the military justice system by employing a worldwide team of highly skilled and specially trained attorneys and legal professionals,” said Wormuth in a statement about the standup of the OSTC.



In his opening remarks Col. Rob Rodrigues, acting lead special trial counsel, heaped praise on the OSTC team noting this office is the largest, best trained, most experienced group of prosecutors in the Army.



OSTC leaders covered a broad range of topics for Wormuth to include an overview of the organization, review of the Special Victim Liaison program, paralegal support, establishment of the new Fort Cavazos Family Justice and Survivor Support Center, and highlights of recent cases prosecuted by OSTC.



Wormuth expressed her appreciation for the work accomplished so far and emphasized her expectations for future success.



“I’m happy to be here and am a huge supporter of this office,” she said. “I support the work you are doing as this is an incredible opportunity to rebuild trust with Soldiers, victims, their families and the public.”



Prior to departing, Wormuth took the opportunity to recognize several OSTC personnel who played a critical role in standing up the new organization.



Col. Rob Stelle, deputy lead special trial counsel – west and Melissa Hoppmeyer, attorney-adviser, primary designers of OSTC structure and policies; Dr. Bob Taft, administrative officer, responsible for personnel actions and facilities; Brandon Clifton, IT specialist who procured IT equipment for all 150 OSTC personnel located around the world; and Maj. Allyson Montgomery, complex litigation attorney who prosecutes some of the most high-profile and complex cases in the Army.