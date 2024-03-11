PaCE program prepares entry-level associates to be tomorrow’s leaders

Kenneth Watson, deputy director for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime offers words of advice to the agency’s Pathways to Career Excellence program graduates, classes of 2022 to 2023, at a ceremony Feb. 6 in the Operations Center Auditorium. The event marked the completion of a two-year program that trained associates in the contract specialist, quality assurance and supply disciplines.

