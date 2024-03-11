Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PaCE program prepares entry-level associates to be tomorrow’s leaders [Image 4 of 4]

    PaCE program prepares entry-level associates to be tomorrow’s leaders

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    A cake and punch reception was held after the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence program graduation Feb. 6 in the Operations Center Auditorium. (Center) PaCE program 2023 graduate Caitlin Ferry, chats with a few of her co-workers after the ceremony. Ferry will continue to work as a contract specialist in Maritime Supplier Operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:39
    Location: OH, US
    This work, PaCE program prepares entry-level associates to be tomorrow’s leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    graduation ceremony
    DLA Land and Maritime
    Pacers
    Pathways to Career Excellence
    classes of 2022-2023

