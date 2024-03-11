Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PaCE program prepares entry-level associates to be tomorrow's leaders

    PaCE program prepares entry-level associates to be tomorrow’s leaders

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Lashana Crone, Career Management Division chief for Defense Logistics Agency Human Resources and DLA PaCE program manager speaks at the DLA Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence program 2022-2023 graduation ceremony Feb. 6 in the Operations Center Auditorium. The event marked the completion of a two-year program that trained associates in the contract specialist, quality assurance and supply disciplines.

