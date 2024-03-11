Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PaCE program prepares entry-level associates to be tomorrow’s leaders [Image 3 of 4]

    PaCE program prepares entry-level associates to be tomorrow’s leaders

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence program classes of 2022 – 2023 are pictured on stage with their certificates after a graduation ceremony Feb. 6 in the Operations Center Auditorium. The event marked the completion of a two-year program that trained associates in the contract specialist, quality assurance and supply disciplines. At far right is DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson. At the far left of the group is DLA Land and Maritime Operations Director Todd Lewis and Lashana Crone, Career Management Division chief for Defense Logistics Agency Human Resources. Crone is responsible for the management and oversight of the DLA PaCE program for all DLA major subordinate commands.

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence

