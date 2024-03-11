Greek SOF soldier pulls security during raid operation

A Greek special operations forces (SOF) soldier pulls rear security in a hallway during a raid operation with Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as part of Trojan Footprint 2024 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. 10th SFG(A) and Greek SOF raided a logistics compound, neutralized enemy forces and conducted sensitive site exploitation. This operation improved the United States’ ability to cooperate and integrate with other countries in both peacetime and crisis, improving our overall capacity to work together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)



