Green Berets and Greek SOF clear compound

Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek special operations forces (SOF) soldiers advance through a logistics compound during a raid operation for Exercise Trojan Footprint 2024 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. 10th SFG(A) and Greek SOF raided the compound, neutralized enemy forces and conducted sensitive site exploitation. Trojan Footprint increases the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)



Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 Location: NEA PERAMOS, GR