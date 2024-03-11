Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek special operations forces (SOF) soldiers prepare to enter a building during a raid operation for Exercise Trojan Footprint 2024 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. 10th SFG(A) and Greek SOF raided a logistics compound, neutralized enemy forces and conducted sensitive site exploitation. This exercise increases the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:27 Photo ID: 8285300 VIRIN: 240310-A-UT412-2022 Resolution: 2048x2048 Size: 739.82 KB Location: NEA PERAMOS, GR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Berets and Greek SOF clear compound [Image 4 of 4], by SGT David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.