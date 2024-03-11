Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Berets and Greek SOF clear compound [Image 2 of 4]

    Green Berets and Greek SOF clear compound

    NEA PERAMOS, GREECE

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. David Cordova 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek special operations forces (SOF) soldiers prepare to enter a building during a raid operation for Exercise Trojan Footprint 2024 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. 10th SFG(A) and Greek SOF raided a logistics compound, neutralized enemy forces and conducted sensitive site exploitation. This exercise increases the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:27
    Photo ID: 8285300
    VIRIN: 240310-A-UT412-2022
    Resolution: 2048x2048
    Size: 739.82 KB
    Location: NEA PERAMOS, GR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets and Greek SOF clear compound [Image 4 of 4], by SGT David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Green Berets and Greek SOF react to contact
    Green Berets and Greek SOF clear compound
    Green Berets and Greek SOF clear compound
    Greek SOF soldier pulls security during raid operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT