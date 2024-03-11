Green Berets and Greek SOF clear compound

Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek special operations forces (SOF) soldiers prepare to enter a building during a raid operation for Exercise Trojan Footprint 2024 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. 10th SFG(A) and Greek SOF raided a logistics compound, neutralized enemy forces and conducted sensitive site exploitation. This exercise increases the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)
