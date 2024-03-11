Green Berets and Greek SOF react to contact

Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek special operations forces (SOF) soldiers react to enemy contact during a raid operation for Exercise Trojan Footprint 2024 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. 10th SFG(A) and Greek SOF raided a logistics compound, neutralized enemy forces and conducted sensitive site exploitation. Multinational operations and exercises, including Trojan Footprint, are part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)





Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 Photo ID: 8285297 Location: NEA PERAMOS, GR by SGT David Cordova