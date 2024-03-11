Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets and Greek SOF react to contact [Image 1 of 4]

    Green Berets and Greek SOF react to contact

    NEA PERAMOS, GREECE

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. David Cordova 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek special operations forces (SOF) soldiers react to enemy contact during a raid operation for Exercise Trojan Footprint 2024 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. 10th SFG(A) and Greek SOF raided a logistics compound, neutralized enemy forces and conducted sensitive site exploitation. Multinational operations and exercises, including Trojan Footprint, are part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)

