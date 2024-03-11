Faces of Garrison: Carol Lyons is 90 years old and just can't stay home. "It's a hard yet satisfying job, but it's good for my health and mind", stated Carol. "It keeps me going."

Carol has been working with CYS for over 60 years.

Thank you for your #commitment and #loyalty!

Happy belated birthday (Feb. 19)!

