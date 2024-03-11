Faces of Garrison: Mr. Garvey Lowery is the building manager of the Soldier Support Center. He continues to strive to support the Garrison Command's priorities to deliver quality service and improve the SSC environment.

Thank you, Garvey, for all you do for the Service Members, Families and Army Civilians!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 13:55 Photo ID: 8283672 VIRIN: 240209-A-IV289-5496 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 472.5 KB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Garrison [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.