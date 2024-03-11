Faces of Garrison: Darin Burns leads a team, including a Land Rehabilitation Coordinator, Range Training Land Assessment Coordinator, geospatial analysts, and a range biologist. He ensures military installation land capability, accessibility, and capacity are operational. And he monitors conditions and promotes awareness of mission land management issues.

Darin continues to work with range operations to provide Soldiers a safe and sustainable place to train so they are successful on the battlefield.

