    Faces of Garrison [Image 3 of 4]

    Faces of Garrison

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Faces of Garrison: Darin Burns leads a team, including a Land Rehabilitation Coordinator, Range Training Land Assessment Coordinator, geospatial analysts, and a range biologist. He ensures military installation land capability, accessibility, and capacity are operational. And he monitors conditions and promotes awareness of mission land management issues.
    Darin continues to work with range operations to provide Soldiers a safe and sustainable place to train so they are successful on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024
    Photo ID: 8283674
    VIRIN: 240216-A-IV289-7746
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 586.43 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Fort Liberty
    Faces of Garrison

