Faces of Garrison

"I started my civilian career here at Fort Bragg and have developed solid relationships both in my career and personal friendships," meet your Garrison, Michael McCoy. "My favorite part of my job is the collaborative environment and the variety of projects I am given."

McCoy has been working with the Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works for over eight years. He chooses to work at DPW because the job is a perfect match with his prior Career and experience.

