Arctic navigation at Nordic Response 24

Personnel from the 57th Rescue Squadron and Swedish Air Force rangers practice skijoring across difficult terrain during Nordic Response 24 in Moen, Norway, March 6, 2024. Norway offers an Arctic environment with unique terrain and climate, in which U.S. forces will apply combined arms lethality, ensuring success in any climate or place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 Photo by TSgt Justin Carnahan