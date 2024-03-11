Arctic navigation at Nordic Response 24

A Swedish Air Force Ranger aims his rifle from a defensive posture while on patrol during Nordic Response 24 in Norway, March 6, 2024. NR24 demonstrates that in an unpredictable world, the critical relationships and commitments among Allied and partner nations remain an anchor of stability with each nation poised and ready to protect our collective values, our people, and our territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)

