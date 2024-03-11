Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow navigation during Nordic Response 24 [Image 1 of 6]

    Snow navigation during Nordic Response 24

    NORWAY

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Musso, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller for the 57th Rescue Squadron, communicates with the Tactical Operations Center, while the rest of the personnel recovery team made up of U.S. Air Force personnel and Swedish Air Force Rangers rest in defensive positions during Nordic Response 24 in Moen, Norway, March 6, 2024. Norway offers an Arctic environment with unique terrain and climate, in which U.S. forces will apply combined arms lethality, ensuring success in any climate or location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)

