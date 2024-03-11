Arctic navigation at Nordic Response 24

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Musso, a 57th Rescue Squadron Joint Terminal Attack Controller, leads a personnel recovery team made up of U.S. Air Force personnel and Swedish Air Force Rangers up a mountain during Nordic Response 24 in Moen, Norway, March 6, 2024. NR24 demonstrates that in an unpredictable world, the critical relationships and commitments among Allied and partner nations remain an anchor of stability with each nation poised and ready to protect our collective values, our people, and our territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024