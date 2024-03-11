Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Navigation at Nordic Response 24 [Image 5 of 6]

    Arctic Navigation at Nordic Response 24

    NORWAY

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Musso, a 57th Rescue Squadron Joint Terminal Attack Controller, leads a personnel recovery team made up of U.S. Air Force personnel and Swedish Air Force Rangers up a mountain during Nordic Response 24 in Moen, Norway, March 6, 2024. NR24 demonstrates that in an unpredictable world, the critical relationships and commitments among Allied and partner nations remain an anchor of stability with each nation poised and ready to protect our collective values, our people, and our territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 05:26
    Photo ID: 8282573
    VIRIN: 240306-F-SQ839-6706
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.14 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Navigation at Nordic Response 24 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snow navigation during Nordic Response 24
    Arctic navigation at Nordic Response 24
    Arctic navigation at Nordic Response 24
    Arctic Navigation at Nordic Response 24
    Arctic Navigation at Nordic Response 24
    Arctic navigation at Nordic Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    Norway
    NordicResponse24
    NordicResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT