    SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards [Image 1 of 6]

    SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards

    NIGER

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Jacob Kohlman, advance operations base - Sahel commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers, 406th Expeditionary Wing commander, welcome U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brian Cashman, U.S. Southern European Task Force - Africa deputy commander, and U.S. Army Col. Douglas Levien, SETAF-AF acting chief of staff, after departing a C-17 Globemaster at Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Aug. 19, 2023. The flight brought the arrival of the new U.S. ambassador to Niger, Kathleen FitzGibbon, along with members of Joint Task Force - Lion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Younger)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8282558
    VIRIN: 230819-A-OS832-8827
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: NE
    This work, SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ambassador
    Air Force
    COMCAM
    Army
    Niger
    SETAF-AF

