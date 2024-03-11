SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa conduct a virtual update brief to senior leaders from the SETAF-AF Forward Command Post at Airbase 101 Niamey, Niger on September 19, 2023. SETAF-AF was activated as a Joint Task Force and deployed a small command node Niamey, Niger from August to October to safeguard and reposition U.S. military personnel and equipment within Niger after a military coup. SETAF-AF provides scalable crisis response in Africa and Europe from airborne platoon to 2-star JTF headquarters. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2024