SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on August 18, 2023. SETAF-AF was activated as a Joint Task Force and deployed a small command node Niamey, Niger from August to October to safeguard and reposition U.S. military personnel and equipment within Niger after a military coup. SETAF-AF provides scalable crisis response in Africa and Europe from airborne platoon to 2-star JTF headquarters. (Courtesy Photo)

