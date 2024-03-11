Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa pose for a final picture before the majority redeployed from Niamey, Niger on September 19, 2023. SETAF-AF was activated as a Joint Task Force and deployed a small command node Niamey, Niger from August to October to safeguard and reposition U.S. military personnel and equipment within Niger after a military coup. SETAF-AF provides scalable crisis response in Africa and Europe from airborne platoon to 2-star JTF headquarters. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 04:49
|Photo ID:
|8282562
|VIRIN:
|230919-A-OS832-1851
|Resolution:
|5761x3441
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT