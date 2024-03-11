Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards

    SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards

    NIGER

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa pose for a final picture before the majority redeployed from Niamey, Niger on September 19, 2023. SETAF-AF was activated as a Joint Task Force and deployed a small command node Niamey, Niger from August to October to safeguard and reposition U.S. military personnel and equipment within Niger after a military coup. SETAF-AF provides scalable crisis response in Africa and Europe from airborne platoon to 2-star JTF headquarters. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, SETAF-AF Soldiers receive Niger deployment awards [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

