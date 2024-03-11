Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024 [Image 11 of 11]

    Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeants of Misawa Air Base pose for a group photo during the Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2024. The event highlights the newest chief master sergeant selects accomplishments and acknowledges their ability to attain a position within the top one percent of the U.S. Air Force enlisted force (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 19:14
    Photo ID: 8282106
    VIRIN: 240309-F-KM882-1205
    Resolution: 5891x3920
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Social
    Award
    CMSgt

