Lit candles sit above U.S. Air Force enlisted ranks during a Chief Recognition Ceremony Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2024. Each candle is lit by a member of the respective rank to represent the climb to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, the highest rank in the enlisted tier of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 19:14 Photo ID: 8282105 VIRIN: 240309-F-KM882-1197 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.51 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.