    Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024 [Image 10 of 11]

    Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lit candles sit above U.S. Air Force enlisted ranks during a Chief Recognition Ceremony Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2024. Each candle is lit by a member of the respective rank to represent the climb to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, the highest rank in the enlisted tier of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

