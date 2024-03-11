U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Henry McRoberts III, 35th Maintenance Squadron armament flight chief, is given a recognition plaque during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2024. McRoberts is the focal point for operation readiness, certification, and qualification for personnel responsible for off-equipment maintenance on weapons systems supporting the 13th and 14th Fighter Squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 19:14
|Photo ID:
|8282104
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-KM882-1181
|Resolution:
|4094x2724
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
