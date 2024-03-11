Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Henry McRoberts III, 35th Maintenance Squadron armament flight chief, is given a recognition plaque during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2024. McRoberts is the focal point for operation readiness, certification, and qualification for personnel responsible for off-equipment maintenance on weapons systems supporting the 13th and 14th Fighter Squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

