Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month

Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Razi, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Marine Science Technician, poses near an emergency management response trailer outside of Sector in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2024. Razi graduated from MST A-school and asked to be stationed anywhere in Florida. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville was her first assignment as an MST. After qualifying as a facility inspector, Razi will soon work on obtaining qualifications as a pollution responder and a federal on-scene coordinator representative when she transfers to the response division. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
03.05.2024
03.11.2024
|8280749
|240305-G-P0504-1141
|1350x1074
|611 KB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|0
|0
