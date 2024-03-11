Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Razi, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Marine Science Technician, poses near an emergency management response trailer outside of Sector in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2024. Razi graduated from MST A-school and asked to be stationed anywhere in Florida. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville was her first assignment as an MST. After qualifying as a facility inspector, Razi will soon work on obtaining qualifications as a pollution responder and a federal on-scene coordinator representative when she transfers to the response division. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:31 Photo ID: 8280749 VIRIN: 240305-G-P0504-1141 Resolution: 1350x1074 Size: 611 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.