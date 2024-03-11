Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Razi, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Marine Science Technician, poses near an emergency management response trailer outside of Sector in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2024. Razi graduated from MST A-school and asked to be stationed anywhere in Florida. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville was her first assignment as an MST. After qualifying as a facility inspector, Razi will soon work on obtaining qualifications as a pollution responder and a federal on-scene coordinator representative when she transfers to the response division. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    This work, Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

