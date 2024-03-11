Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Razi, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Marine Science Technician, poses near containers in Tally Rand terminal in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2024. After completing Coast Guard boot camp, Razi was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse in Panama City, Florida. Razi qualified as the in-port officer of the day, quartermaster of the watch, boat crew member and boarding team member. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:31 Photo ID: 8280747 VIRIN: 240227-G-P0504-1139 Resolution: 1346x1350 Size: 769.42 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.