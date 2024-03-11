Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Razi, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Marine Science Technician, poses near the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2024. "Before the Coast Guard, I had no experience in mechanical work or any background in the marine science field," said Razi. "But with the help of great leadership and guidance, I have learned new skills that will help me become a more independent woman." (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
This work, Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno
